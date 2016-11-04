Minnesota Taxes The Rich, Pays Workers More, And–Shocking–The Economy Improves

Change requires political will: Money, innovation, and public desire have little effect if policy isn’t pushed, sometimes ruthlessly, to use them. It’s a somewhat dull truth, but today we have a far-from-dull example of politics in full ass-kicking action.

Minnesota governor Mark Dayton has been in office for five years. When he took the job, the state had a $6.2 billion budget deficit and, says Huffington Post‘s C. Robert Gibson, a 7% unemployment rate.

Dayton didn’t waste any time shaking things up. First, he taxed the rich. Anyone earning over $150,000 got their rate increased from 7.85% to 9.85% (couples hit the highest rate when they jointly earned over $250,000). That raised an extra $2.1 billion. Then he raised minimum wage to $9.50 (effective in 2018), and signed guaranteed equal pay for women into law.

[Photo: Office of the Governor Flickr

The Republicans complained, of course, claiming that businesses leave the state (as if the cost and effort of moving were zero). The previous Minnesota governor, Republican Tim Pawlenty, the one who left the state with that $6.2 billion deficit, refused to raise taxes on anything but cigarettes, and added just 6,200 jobs. That’s state-wide, and over two terms.

Dayton, with his modest but politically radical changes, added 172,000 new jobs, giving Minnesota the fifth-lowest unemployment rate in the U.S., as well as a median income that is $8,000 above the U.S. average. So much for the theory that taxing the rich and paying the poor properly will send businesses scurrying from the state.

“The reason Gov. Dayton was able to radically transform Minnesota’s economy into one of the best in the nation is simple arithmetic,” writes Gibson. “Raising taxes on those who can afford to pay more will turn a deficit into a surplus. Raising the minimum wage will increase the median income. And in a state where education is a budget priority and economic growth is one of the highest in the nation, it only makes sense that more businesses would stay.”

The right might call these policies crazy socialism, but it turns out that taxing the rich and raising the minimum wage, while investing in education, are all great for the bottom line.