How Squarespace Views Marketing Through A Product Design Lens

Over the last few years, for those paying attention, Squarespace has been one of the most creative and bold content marketers around. From getting Jeff Bridges to make an entire album to put you to sleep, all the way up to having John Malkovich take on some of the most iconic characters in David Lynch movies, every campaign was swinging for the fences.

On Tuesday, the company opened its doors to a select audience as part of Fast Company‘s second annual Innovation Festival, and as part of his presentation, chief creative officer David Lee explained how the brand looks at its marketing through a product design lens. Lee outlined three specific examples in which they came upon new capabilities and features for the Squarespace platform as a result of collaborating with its users in marketing campaigns.

“We’re a product company at the end of the day–we live and die by our product,” said Lee. “We have this ability to partner with customers, and we’re looking at using these opportunities as a product feedback loop, to really push what is humanly possible on our platform, and take those insights and lessons back into the product itself.”

Lee first pointed to its collaboration with award-winning musician Leon Bridges, who was a Squarespace user well before the brand’s Grammy Award campaign earlier this year. Lee says they took the opportunity of working with him to give his site a new coat of paint.

“What we realized with Leon is, this is a guy who oozes style, and when we worked with him we tried to really figure out how we could best represent his personal brand and style on his website, but we didn’t actually have anything in our store, in our offering, that was in the postal code of that. So everything from the typography choices, how the images move, we worked in collaboration with him,” said Lee. “And that sparked this idea that we never would’ve come up with all this if we didn’t actually work alongside Leon. We tend to think we have all the answers and expertise, but it’s funny how when you work with other people, how it opens up all these new opportunities, so that became the first part of, why don’t we use these opportunities to make them a lot more valuable?”

He then jumped to another project from earlier this year with photographer David Guttenfelder, where the brand worked with him to redesign his site to include a selection of key photos accompanied with audio commentary from Guttenfelder.

We really wanted to try to enrich the photography experience, and we ended up doing something we had never done before,” said Lee. “It’s also almost like we created a new presentation platform. The difference between a website and a presentation are pretty minimal in the grand scheme of things. You’re using a combination of audio, text, video and putting them together into a visual narrative.”