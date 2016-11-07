How Sports Can Transform Saudi Arabia’s Economy and Culture

Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud remembers the moment she was asked to take the lead on a Saudi government program that oversees women’s participation in sports. That moment was so unexpected and meaningful, she remembers, that “I cried,” she said during an interview at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. “I don’t even know why I cried.”

Princess Reema has long been a role model for Saudi women, becoming that country’s first-ever female CEO of a retail company, increasing employment opportunities for women, engineering a record-breaking gathering of women in the country, and even assisting in getting many women to the polls last year for the first time in their lives.

Now, as vice president for Women’s Affairs of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia, Princess Reema believes there are many ways that athletics can be an economic boon. Until recently, women in Saudi Arabia have rarely been able to avail themselves of the kinds of public athletic facilities men take for granted.

Princess Reema grew up in Washington, D.C., and speaks flawless English. To her, the sight of seeing men and women together at public athletic facilities, playing volleyball or basketball, is normal. But back home in Saudi Arabia, she said, there’s no such thing.

Until recently, many universities that have gyms didn’t even know they were technically allowed to let female students use those facilities. They needed formal letters from government officials to make them comfortable enough to open doors to those facilities to girls—a situation Princess Reema helped change.

For a long time at a local women’s university, just 8% of students were using high-tech sports facilities, Princess Reema said, but the school’s administrators had no idea why. Turns out they were wearing skirts, which was making it nearly impossible for them to utilize exercise machines. Wardrobe requirements in universities is an issue she and the ministries are currently discussing.

“I’m worried about the capacity of individuals who think it’s okay to [use exercise machines] wearing a skirt,” Princess Reema said, only half-joking.