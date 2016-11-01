Gillette’s Quest To Be The Official Razor Of Every Movie Comes For Star Wars

WHO: Gillette and LucasFilm.

WHY WE CARE: Gillette is really into blockbuster film franchises. They had a campaign around Avengers: Age Of Ultron that involved Stan Lee and a fake press conference that claimed that their new razors were created using Tony Stark’s technology. In Doctor Strange, there’s a moment in which the titular hero grabs his Gillette razor in wobbly hands and comes to the sad realization that the nerve damage he’s suffered will render him bearded. And because Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits theaters in December, it’s only natural that Gillette would find some way to tie their razors into the adventures of a band of rebels that happened a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. And by “natural,” we mean, “here is a video in which a Rebellion fighter prepares to battle Stormtroopers by rinsing off his freshly-shaven face, apparently.” The details of precisely how said fighter shaved are left unclear, of course. The technology in Star Wars for such things may involve simply scraping a sharp piece of metal across your face, as it does in the real world, but we’d like to think such grooming is conducted by tiny droids (GL-8?)–either way, the faces of your Star Wars heroes remain clear, unless they’re Jedi Knights or Lando Calrissian, and Gillette wants you to associate that clean-shaven look with the hero you could be, if you pick the right razor.