Wieden+Kennedy Urges Republicans To Become One-Day Democrats

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A new ad and website aim to calm the nerves of Republicans thinking of holding their nose and voting Democrat this year.

WHO: Wieden+Kennedy

WHY WE CARE: Just because you vote Democrat, it doesn’t mean you’re a Democrat. That’s the underlying (and overlying) message in this new spot from the award-winning ad agency. We’ve seen mirrors, and big name celebrities used to convince people to vote Democrat, but this one takes the unusual tack of reassuring some voters that just because they don’t want to vote for Trump, it doesn’t mean they’re betraying their Republican roots.

