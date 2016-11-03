New Report Finds More Mid-Career Professionals Opting For A Gap Year

In 2014 she told Fast Company, “I got burnt out. I lost my love for technology.” The decision, however, was met with criticism from friends and family. “You’re in your early thirties,’ they told me. ‘You should be having a kid or being VP of a company, not staying in dirty motels,’” she says.

One year and 20 countries later, Ong returned to the U.S.. with a new business idea, Love With Food, an online subscription box company that offers organic or all-natural snacks. The following year, her company earned $250,000 in revenue. In 2014, Love With Food brought in $2 million. This year, annual revenue grew to $10 million and recently started shipping to 25 countries.

Gap years–yearlong breaks from school or work–aren’t as popular in the U.S. as they are in other countries where they are not only widely accepted, but considered a necessary step in personal growth and development. “In Europe and in many other parts of the world, taking a gap year is quite common. However, what we’ve found is that gap years are still a new trend in the United States,” wrote Hostelworld CEO Feargal Mooney in a statement. “Young U.S. travelers are more open to the concept than older generations–we’re even starting to see public figures, like Malia Obama, take time off.”

Although gap years are traditionally taken between high school and university, the benefits of a year of self-reflection and personal growth are catching on for older generations as well. A recent survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens by Hostelworld, a global hostel booking site, found that nearly 26% of respondents had taken a gap year, and nearly 60% of them did so after college.

Eighty-eight percent of graduates reported that their gap year had significantly added to their employability.

While gap years are often associated with travel, only 14% of those who took time off did so to explore the planet, while 39% stayed at home, 26% worked, and the remainder fell into the “other” category, which included dealing with illness, raising a family, or joining the military. Those who did choose to travel, however, reported some significant benefits.

“Eighty three percent said they learned about world, 80% said they had new experiences, 67% said they learned about themselves, and 6% said they made new friends,” says Mooney. “That list of benefits could go on for miles.”