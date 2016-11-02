How Media Sways Public Engagement

WHAT: Advancing the Story: The Next Chapter in Media Impact at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills and live-streamed via Facebook Live on Nov. 2, beginning at 6:10pm (PT).

WHO: TV icon Norman Lear, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, One Day at a Time reboot showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett, Facebook’s Justin Osofsky, Frontline executive producer Raney Aronson-Rath, Washington Post’s Wesley Lowery, Knight Foundation’s Jennifer Preston, and Lear Center’s Johanna Blakley, with moderators Willow Bay and Martin Kaplan of USC Annenberg.

WHY WE CARE: An increasingly ubiquitous and immediate traditional, digital, and social media have ignited public opinion in the most contentious Presidential elections in modern history. Tonight, entertainment, journalism and technology leaders will address how journalism and entertainment can raise awareness and empathy around key political, societal and cultural issues. They’ll also explain how emerging technologies disrupt media business models and engage audiences in social and political issues.

In the first part, Blakley, the co-principal investigator of the Lear Center’s Media Impact Project, will discuss results from its research studies on the impact of fictional and non-fiction storytelling in film, TV, documentaries, and news. The panel will then examine how live video inspires social action while also creating problems with unchecked mass content distribution. It will also look at virtual reality’s potential to increase empathy and engagement, and how to measure that impact.