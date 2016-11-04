Five Tips For Handling Coworkers Who Really Want To Discuss The Election

If you work in an office with coworkers and you’re trying to avoid talking about the upcoming presidential election, we’d like to wish you good luck. Politics (along with sex and religion) have long been taboo workplace and dinner table topics , but there’s no denying that it comes up.

So, what’s an employee to do? Can you pin your “I’m With Her” button to your cubicle entryway? Can you wear your “Make America Great Again” hat during an outdoor professional development event? Whether you work in a politicized industry like health care or you simply have strong opinions, it’s hard to know where to draw the line between casual conversation and inappropriate confrontation.

In some cases, what you should do is clearly outlined by your employer. According to SHRM, 24% of organizations have a formal, written policy about political activities (including conversation) in the workplace and 8% have an informal, unwritten policy. But the rest of the organizations surveyed–about 67%–don’t have official guidance about this topic, leaving employees to use their discretion.

As we push through these last few days before the election, it’s time for a reminder that hats, buttons, sneers, and snappy comebacks won’t change anyone’s mind—and definitely won’t make for a friendly or productive workplace. With that in mind, here are five communication tips that will help you talk about politics (or not) in a productive way:

Dale Carnegie, expert sales and interpersonal communicator, probably wasn’t talking about politics when he told his students to get the other person to say, “Yes! Yes!,” but the lesson applies here. In his book How to Win Friends and Influence People, Carnegie explains that you should start every conversation with some kind of agreement, or by getting the other person to say yes to something, no matter how small. When you build a momentum of agreement before you address a contentious topic, others will be more open to considering your opinion and feel more inclined to accept your alternative suggestion.

When discussing politics, saying “Yes! Yes!” doesn’t mean you have to completely agree with someone else’s stance. You just need to find a neutral common ground or belief that you both agree with. For example, when discussing policies surrounding feeding the hungry, both sides can agree with a statement like, “It’s important for everyone in the United States to have access to free or affordable food.” Once you and your conversation partner are saying “Yes,” the negative charge is eliminated from the conversation. Knowing you both agree with what the end result should be, you can productively (and peacefully) discuss the pros and cons of different alternatives.

We all want to convert members of the other party. So, we post inflammatory messages online or wear buttons or hats with names on them and hope that the sheer volume of repetition will allow us to change someone’s mind. But here’s the thing: Have you ever wanted to buy something from an angry salesman? Have you ever asked an unhappy person for career advice? Probably not, because part of what makes us curious about ideas and people is their relative level of happiness.