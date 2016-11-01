Wait–Is This Topher Grace Broadway Comedy Possibly Great?

WHO: First-time feature director Isaac Rentz, and stars Topher Grace, Anne Heche, Rob Riggle, and Paul Scheer.

WHY WE CARE: The words “Topher Grace Comedy Movie HD,” which are affixed to the title in this YouTube trailer, do not exactly inspire confidence. Topher Grace is a likable on-screen presence. He is very enjoyable in a brief Oceans 11 cameo, for instance. But somewhere around 12 years ago, during the wind-down of his breakout series, That ’70s Show, Grace was given a few opportunities to carry a film, and it never quite happened. Or at least it happened far less than it did for That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher, whose film career overshadowed Grace’s like Michael Jordan overshadowed Scottie Pippen, despite a notable lack of big hits. In any case, this Topher Grace comeback vehicle is more of an ensemble piece, surrounding the star with comedians like Paul Scheer and Rob Riggle, which seems smart. Opening Night is a madcap comedy set on the titular occasion of a Broadway show’s lifecycle, and looks like the diametric opposite of Birdman. Stick around for the full trailer, though, and prepare for the cognitive dissonance that comes with laughing at an exchange between Topher Grace and ‘N Sync’s JC Chasez.