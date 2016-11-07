3 Signs You’re Still Thinking Like An Employee After Becoming Your Own Boss

Most of the world encourages you to follow the dictates of others. In school, you receive assignments and a due date. At that first professional job, your employer sets your work hours and goals. Most corporate hierarchies have rules outlining what it takes to advance, which makes employees easier to manage.

All of these strictures and preset paths create habits–often ones that we aren’t entirely conscious of. It’s only later, once you decide to work for yourself, that those patterns of behavior start to make themselves felt. And for many, they’re really hard to shake.

You might not realize how hard at first. You create a business name, find a place to work, design business cards, a website, and a spiffy Instagram account. You feel like a business owner. It’s easy to think the transition is complete. Then you realize that you’ve gotten better at simply completing tasks assigned to you than many of the other skills self-employment demands.

You discover that working for a company hasn’t prepared you very well for working for yourself. The reward structures are vastly different. Companies tend to discourage the type of continuous risk taking that working for yourself requires. As an employee, you’re given projects. But now that you’re responsible for your income, playing Candy Crush while waiting for work is dangerous.

Maybe you dreamed of having this much freedom, but now you don’t know what to do with it. Decision fatigue takes hold as you make choice after choice in this unfamiliar terrain. You’re working longer hours, have little direction, and don’t know how to regain control. While your title may indicate that you’re the boss, you’re still thinking like an employee. Your name on the door and the freedom to work whenever you want aren’t all it takes–to truly be your own boss, you also have to shift your mind-set.

Here are three signs that it’s time to adjust your perspective, even after you’ve made the leap to independent work–and what to do next.

Most independents rely heavily on their former companies and friends for first clients, often taking whatever’s offered to them. Rather than set the boundaries themselves, many first-time independent workers default to whatever the prospect offers.