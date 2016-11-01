Sienna Miller, Domhnall Gleeson Star In Epic Telling Of Burberry’s 160-Year-Old Story

WHO: Burberry, Asif Kapadia (director)

WHY WE CARE: One thing Burberry is not short of is heritage and this three-and-a-half-minute-long film celebrating the life of its founder, Thomas Burberry draws on every bit of it. Well, to be more accurate, it is a somewhat fictionalized approximation of his life, on the 160th anniversary of the brand.

Sienna Miller appears as a winsome (at first) love interest to Domhnall Gleeson’s young Burberry, but on closer inspection, it turns out her character Sara is entirely made up. But never mind historical accuracy of personal lives, what is true is Thomas Burberry invented the weatherproof fabric, gaberdine, which was revolutionary at the time and the film, directed by Academy Award winner, Asif Kapadia, (Amy, Senna) and with a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Matt Charman, (Bridge of Spies) does a great job of demonstrating why that was such an important development.

Dominic West appears as the polar explorer Ernest Shackleton and Lily James as a glamorous female pilot, inspired by Betty Kirby-Green, who in 1937 completed a record-breaking round trip from England to Cape Town in “The Burberry” plane.