The Fast Company Holiday Gift Guide

$210, trudon.com

Cire Trudon has been creating candles since 1643. Their annual Christmas Collection, Odeurs d’Hiver, includes three beautifully scented miniature candles in Bethléem (saffron and amber), Gabriel (leather and candied chestnuts), and Gaspard (orange and sandalwood).

$670 (for full set), us.baccarat.com

With holiday party season in full swing, you can toast to the end of the year with Baccarat’s graphic interpretation of the classic whiskey decanter and its accompanying tumblers. Whether it’s filled with bourbon or scotch, there’s no doubt your party guests will be singing your praises.

$67 to $234, depending on size and customization, minted.com

The Minted platform manufactures work submitted by independent artists who get a portion of each sale. Among its most popu­lar items are these gold foil maps of cities, states, and countries. You can create custom maps of specific areas, like your hometown, by providing the address and approving the final design before it’s printed and matted.

$125 each, bollandbranch.com

The direct-to-consumer luxury bed linens startup prizes social consciousness, working with cotton farmers and factories to ensure fair crop prices and eight-hour-shift caps, and it pays three times the usual wage for textile workers in India. The company also gives a portion of proceeds to the nonprofit Not for Sale, which fights human trafficking.

$350, cross.com

Luxury pen makers Cross and Fonderie 47 have teamed up for the second year in a row, this time to create a pen based on the design of the AK47 and is crafted with melted-down gun steel. Each pen funds the destruction of one assault rifle in a war zone in Africa and is imprinted with the unique serial number of the gun that helped create it. If you’re feeling luxe, the two companies also released a limited-edition 18 karat gold fountain pen last year for $4,700—paying for the destruction of 10 assault rifles.

$775, smythson.com

Smythson is known for its timeless stationery and traditional leather goods. Upgrade your tech gear with these calf leather and suede-lined laptop cases. Available in Nile blue (shown), black, navy, and red.