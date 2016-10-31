Exclusive: The Rock Unleashes His First VR Effort With “Escape From Calypso Island”

WHAT: A kitschy new VR short thriller, Escape From Calypso Island, starring Dwayne Johnson, who’s character, Duke Fontana, needs to save the world so that he can use his Hamilton tickets.

WHO: Johnson and Dany Garcia’s production company Seven Bucks Production’s digital arm, Seven Bucks Digital Studios

WHY WE CARE: Johnson, once better known as The Rock, continues on the march to rule Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and beyond. This is the digital division of his production company’s first online VR efforts, and the results are at once exciting (explosions!) and tongue-firmly-in-cheek (sample dialogue: “The world needs more heroes, not surly assholes.”) Production notes say that Seven Bucks partnered with Google to create the short in 360-degree video, as part of YouTube’s Halloween series, Room 301. Johnson’s reps tell Co.Create that another motivation for making the short was to take advantage of the stunning location on Oahu island, where Johnson worked while shooting next year’s Jumanji remake.