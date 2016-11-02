This App Saves Everything You’ve Ever Looked At On Your Computer

The internet acts as a vast archive for our memories–a massive trove of information that we no longer have to store ourselves , because Google is often faster than our own recall.

But while the internet has been a boon for stowing information, in other ways the digital world remains harder than ever to navigate. When countless websites and applications and files are spread across multiple devices, it can be difficult to remember where, for example, you came across a specific article. Did you save the link in a Google Doc? Did you bookmark it? Was it on Facebook? Did someone text it to you?

This is the problem that the startup Atlas Informatics is trying to solve. The company, founded and run by the former Napster cofounder Jordan Ritter in 2014 as part of his Ivy Softworks Innovation Studio–is launching its first product, a universal search application called Recall. Recall was designed with the strengths and weaknesses of human recollection in mind, acting as a kind of photographic imprint of everything you access across your devices.

About 20% of our queries are for things we’ve already seen.

Based on the company’s research, about 20% of our queries are for things we’ve already seen. The search engine works by capturing and indexing anything you see on your computer or smartphone screen. It takes screenshots of every window, every file, every text, every Tweet, and every Facebook post you look at, and then allows you to search for it (and access it, if it’s a file or web page). Recall also helps improve other search engines, adding in a sidebar next to your Google or Spotlight search results that shows your Recall results.

Fascinatingly, Recall’s functionality is based on our computers’ current accessibility features. According to Ritter, Atlas can search across all platforms thanks to the same technology that allows your computer to read the words on a screen aloud, or translate them into braille. So instead of integrating with the APIs of every platform on a user’s computer, Recall works by integrating with the device itself in order to record every single thing you look at (unless you hit pause).

Privacy is a natural concern when it comes to such an expansive application. The company has a clear policy on how it approaches this issue–mainly that you can delete any single piece of data or all of your data at any time, that it is encrypted both at rest and in motion. A simple delete button lets you remove any record of an item from Atlas’s system and adds it to a blocked list, which you can also add to proactively. The system also has a pause button in case you don’t want it to see, for instance, your bank accounts.

While this is smart technology, much of Recall’s appeal comes from the design of its user interface. One key element is that it’s a visual search app. Because we can recognize things we’ve seen already very quickly, Recall shows the user thumbnail images of the things they could be looking for. These thumbnails are arranged in an organic, amoeba-like shape, with clusters of images grouped at the edges of the main search results that are usually sorted by item type, allowing the user to click into them to narrow down the search. The more relevant the system thinks the search result is, the larger it appears. “As long as it’s your own data, it resonates with you really strongly because you recognize it,” Ritter says.