advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

NASA Gave These Halloween Pumpkins The Geek Treatment

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

It only took NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory an hour to beat your best attempts at pumpkin carving. At the lab’s annual pumpkin carving event, teams built elaborate pumpkin contraptions with multiple layers, moving mouths, and spinning mechanisms. One has a switch that, when flipped on, activates a robotic arm that turns the same switch off.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life