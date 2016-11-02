The Low-Tech Problem-Solving Secret That’s Staring Your Company In The Face

Think of the most annoying problem of your typical workweek. Maybe it’s a recurring one, something that’s constantly causing headaches for you but for which there’s no immediate solution. So you just put up with it.

As Sara Kalick, VP and general manager at the consultancy SYPartners, sees it, that putting-up-with-it will increasingly spell death by a thousand paper cuts for companies in 2017 and beyond. “Transformation,” she said at a Fast Company Innovation Festival workshop this morning, “is fundamentally human-led, not systems- or process-led.” That means that how well people go about solving problems is the key question that every change-related effort needs to answer.

But the good news is that it may be simpler than you might think.

Kit Krugman, chief curator at the consulting firm Co:Collective, is struggling to get certain younger employees to feel committed to the organization. During an exercise geared to build optimism, she said that there’s been something of a “me versus them mentality” among some on staff that’s reared its head in debates about Co:Collective’s unlimited vacation policy.

To Krugman, the problem seemed pretty intractable; it wasn’t just an issue of a broken workflow, it was about changing attitudes. To help, SYPartners offered a series of colorful cards—each with a single word printed boldly on one side and a few sentences’ instructions on the reverse—designed to prod people into “framing the situation” differently. Krugman chose one that said “Futures.”

“Transformation is fundamentally human-led, not systems- or process-led.”

Within moments, she and I were talking about the future of work—how workers’ expectations of their careers and their employers might be evolving—and sharing stories from our own professional experience. Krugman was quick to admit that she’s fascinated by that problem (she cheerfully acknowledged that Co:Collective is “basically a competitor” of SYPartners as a consultancy focused on organizational change), and as an editor on Fast Company’s Leadership section, so am I.

This was far from a rigorous analysis, and we weren’t talking about ways to get Co:Collective’s employees to think anew about vacation. But we were discussing how a totally different approach to compensation, and even employment, might be in order.