Why Ralph Lauren’s Son Chose To Become The Brand’s First Chief Innovation Officer

After running the company that bears his name for close to five decades, Ralph Lauren announced last year that he would be stepping aside as CEO. Some were surprised that he did not tap his son, David, who was already the VP of marketing, advertising, and corporate communications. Instead, he hired Stefan Larsson, who has held top roles at Old Navy and H&M. David had something else up his sleeve: Last month, he became Ralph Lauren’s first ever chief innovation officer.

It’s a role that makes sense for him. He’s been a driving force behind many of the company’s tech-forward initiatives. Earlier this year, I wrote about his desire to incorporate technology into the U.S. Olympic uniforms, which eventually manifested in a flag bearer jacket that lit up during the opening ceremony. He’s also behind interactive window-shopping touch screens, smart polo shirts with biometric features, and holographic fashion shows.

As I chatted with David during the Fast Company Innovation Festival, he said that his passion for technology isn’t really about devices per se. “It wasn’t really gadgetry that appealed to me,” he said. “This company has always been about creating compelling stories that people want to feel part of. Technology allows us to do this in new ways. I see what we’re doing more as storytelling or even movie-making.”

The theme of storytelling came up again when David spoke with Business of Fashion’s Imran Amed at the Festival’s Skirball Stage. Amed pointed out that Ralph Lauren was among the first fashion retailers to become a lifestyle brand. “My father wasn’t a fashion designer: He couldn’t draw or sew,” David said. “He was all about creating a lifestyle and a vision [the consumer] could connect with. He did this through the clothing, inside the stores, in advertisements.”

Ralph Lauren himself liked to develop archetypes, such as the now-famous American preppy sensibility he’s known for, but also other ideas, like the rugged country-Western hero or the woman on a safari. He would then create entire lines that would allow the consumer to inhabit that fantasy. “While some brands were known for their jackets or their bags, we were the first to do head-to-toe dressing,” David said.

In this new role, he sees his job as creating a context for the clothes the company sells: He wants to use technology to create an immersive world that consumers can step into.

Ralph Lauren designers often find inspiration from Hollywood as they create new garments, and on the tech side, David said that he sometimes looks to movies for creative new ideas. After watching the Steven Spielberg film Minority Report, for instance, David wanted to create large panels that would allow customers shopping in stores to tap a few buttons on a life-size screen to purchase products. His team went directly to Spielberg’s production studio. “They laughed at us,” he said. “They said that these are just special effects, not real life. But a few months later, our team managed to create these screens.”