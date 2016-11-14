The Secret To Stella & Dot’s Stellar Growth: These Three Creativity Tricks

Many people assume that the social-selling model–where women sell products to their friends in their homes–had gone the way of the Tupperware party. But since it launched in 2007, Stella & Dot has proven naysayers wrong. It now has a stable of three brands that include Keep Collective, which is a personalized charm bracelet and necklace line; Stella & Dot, the flagship costume jewelry and accessories line; and the Ever skin care line. Collectively, the brands now bring in $300 million in annual revenue, with over 50,000 sellers across six countries. Over the last nine years, Stella & Dot has paid its sellers over $350 million in commissions.

To get there, Stella & Dot had to reinvent that sales concept for the digital era. The brand’s army of sellers–or stylists, to use its own terminology–have customized web pages from which to sell products and actively use social media as a marketing tool. The company believes that its sellers are able to forge strong one-on-one relationships and offer personalized service rather than a pure e-commerce play. And it’s helped accelerate the growth of social commerce as businesses like Beautycounter, Rodan & Fields, and Chloe and Isabel have adopted similar sales models.

But on a recent visit to the Stella & Dot’s New York design studio for the Fast Company Innovation Festival, it became clear that without beautiful and well-made products, the entire business model would come undone. Rahul Gupta, the company’s director of product development for jewelry, points out that because sales happen in such a personal, intimate way, customers hold each seller responsible for the product assortment and quality. “If you go to a store like Bloomingdale’s or Macy’s and there’s something wrong with a product you buy, you might get mad at the company,” he says. “Here, it’s all about personal relationships. For our stylists to be successful, they need to be able to confidently serve their customer base without the fear of something falling apart.”

Jewelry making at Stella & Dot during the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

Blythe Harris, the company’s cofounder and chief creative officer, says that it is equally important to have a constant stream of fashion-forward new pieces so that stylists have new products to show their clients all year round and enough variety to suit many tastes. This means that the design team needs to be working to produce hundreds of new products a year that are released seasonally.

Unlike many other costume jewelry brands, Stella & Dot is not simply buying products from other manufacturers. The team designs every product from scratch, much the way a fine jeweler would. (Harris, Gupta, and many other designers have a background in fine jewelry, working at brands like De Beers, LVMH, and Movado.) I see some of this process at work at the New York design studio, where the walls are covered with colorful mood boards, designers are sketching future pieces, and there are workshop tables set out so they can begin creating samples.

But to keep up with this pace of creation and innovation, Harris must keep her team’s creative juices flowing. She’s given a lot of thought to how to keep them energized, and she shares her secrets here.