Five Low-Cost Ways To Build A Powerful Work Culture From Scratch

My first office wasn’t much to look at. In fact, it wasn’t an office at all. It was my loft apartment in Vancouver. There wasn’t a fancy coffee machine or a foosball table or even a real desk to work at. But there was a rooftop patio, a little space where my tiny team and I could retreat to after work to have a drink and admire the view. To this day, I’m convinced that that modest rooftop–and the culture it created–was one of the main reasons my company’s earliest employees stuck around.

Some elements of culture are deep, sacrosanct, and intangible–the values and mission that underlie whatever it is you sell or make. Others represent a real and important investment–benefits and options plans, company retreats, sleek office space, and so on. But building a great culture from scratch doesn’t always have to entail a huge cost or commitment. For most early-stage startups, culture simply has to come on the cheap.

In my experience, some of the most powerful culture-building tools are basically DIY hacks. And even though Hootsuite now has around 1,000 employees and so much about the company has changed, it’s those low-cost culture hacks that have been easiest to scale. These are the ones that have proved most effective.

After my first experience with a rooftop patio, I was hooked. My second office had one, and when we outgrew that, so did my third. These weren’t fancy spots by any measure; they were humble enough not to add much to our leasing costs. But they did offer a space to retreat to that wasn’t a workspace. I think having this kind of safe zone–even if it’s small–completely changes how people interact. Being able to duck outside with a colleague for a few minutes helps blend the line between office and life (which is one of the real secrets of great culture).

Early on, those rooftops were the scenes of impromptu lunches and after-work beers. They offered a refuge from the pressures of growing a company and a place to let off steam. I was recently reminded how important this principle is when our London office finally graduated to a new space with an expansive rooftop patio–a scaled-up version of our scrappy earlier spaces. Suddenly, they’re hanging out after work and gelling as a team.

Just putting a keg beside your desk doesn’t make a celebration. A dedicated space to escape can make all the difference, though, even if it’s only a few square feet.

Food is a social thing. But company dinners, especially when you grow to a certain size, can get prohibitively expensive. And when you’re stuck at a table, it can be a challenge to mix and mingle, which kind of defeats the purpose. We overcame this early on with a potluck-style strategy that brought together the joys of eating with the thrill of competition: the “guac-off.”