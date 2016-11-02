Six Hidden Risks To Personal Branding

Personal branding is widely hailed as an indispensable career strategy, often for good reason. I’ll admit I’ve used it myself to support my career and businesses.

The concept is simple: Spend time developing a persona for yourself that shows off your expertise, connects you with new people, and promotes your content and accomplishments. It helps build trust with new people, introduces you to new circles, and can help you earn more sales and job opportunities.

So it’s no surprise that both entrepreneurs and marketers are both usually fans of personal branding. But for all its usefulness, there are some real risks of the whole endeavor backfiring. These are six common personal-branding pitfalls to vigilantly look out for.

When you first get started with a personal brand–or a blog, for that matter–your best bet is to choose a highly specific niche. For example, Mattress Clarity focuses specifically on reviewing types of mattresses, and Cupcake Project focuses specifically on cupcake recipes. Easy enough. The goal here is to differentiate yourself from the competition and give you a unique angle that you can pitch to the media, networking contacts, and/or prospective customers. It’s a valuable strategy–at least at first.

There’s no guarantee of ROI here . . . and you may find it’s too much effort to keep up with.

The problem is, after spending a few months or years building your expertise in a given domain, it’s often tough to get recognized outside of it. It’s similar to how certain actors get typecast after playing a certain character type again and again. If you aren’t careful, you could pigeonhole your entire career. Sometimes, demonstrating your versatility is the more strategic bet.

Personal brands don’t develop overnight. Entrepreneur and marketing guru Neil Patel, for example, has a strong personal brand, but he’s only only gotten to this point after building multiple successful companies and pouring thousands of cumulative hours into his content strategy, which is largely based on instructing others on how to do the same.

The point is that personal branding is a huge investment of time and resources. You’ll need to spend many hours every week updating your social media profiles, publishing new content, and engaging with your audience. And at some point, you’ll have to question whether all that extra time is generating the results you need. There’s no guarantee of ROI here–despite a good track record for the strategy overall–and you may find it’s too much effort to keep up with.