My Wife And I Are Cofounders–These Are Our Five Biggest Management Challenges

When I first approached my wife, Laura, with a business idea, she said, “there’s no way in hell I’ll work with you.” But after a little persuasion, she agreed to help me get the company up off the ground. We launched our startup from our guest bedroom in Chicago, and things went smoothly for the first few years.

Then in 2003, we decided to move our headquarters to Ketchum, Idaho, because we wanted to retire here. The move, combined with years of constantly working together, started to put a strain on our business, which inevitably put pressure on our marriage, too.

Getting everything back on track was hard work. It meant setting new ground rules and expectations–not just between the two of us but in terms of how our team and business partners understood our relationship. These are five of the toughest things we’ve had to learn how to manage.

It’s pretty easy to pinpoint prospective hires’ strengths and weaknesses, then funnel them into a role that suits them well. With your spouse it can be a bit harder. One surefire way to end up on the couch is to say, “honey, you suck at [insert business role here], let’s have you do something else.”

Laura and I found that taking personality tests like the DiSC helped us understand each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and gaps in between–something marriage alone may not have exposed. The process of determining roles and focusing on what you and your spouse excel at can be difficult, but it’s crucial. We’d assumed this would come naturally since we already knew each other so well, but were surprised to find it was harder than we’d expected.

Once you and your partner divide the main responsibilities according to your strengths, you’ll still have gaps to fill in. Laura and I quickly learned that neither of us is particularly good at managing people. As our team grew, finding someone to fill a managerial role became priority #1.

We lucked out and trained a COO internally, but not every business will get that break. Trying to handle all business functions between you and your spouse is a recipe for disaster. In our experience, the talk about needing to shift responsibilities can get emotional. But it’s ultimately a practical consideration, not a personal one. A family business doesn’t necessarily mean that business operations need to stay between you and your partner alone.