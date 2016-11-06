How Running A Marathon Made Me A Better Entrepreneur

On September 25, 2016, I finished the Berlin Marathon. I’d come to the city for the first time seven years earlier. It was around the same time of year, because I remember stepping out of my apartment to explore the city and getting swirled right into a stampede of runners. Even as a spectator, I was completely overwhelmed by their strength, determination, and energy. I vowed I’d run Berlin one day–even though, at the time, I could barely run more than a mile at a stretch.

Find someone to run with, and make sure you high-five all your fans along the way.

Four years ago, I decided to start an edtech company. I thought we had an interesting market, an original idea, and early proof of concept–major U.S. universities were signing up to try our platform within our first year in business, and happy customers were mailing us thank you cards. Those early startup days were euphoric. Still, I knew enthusiasm wouldn’t be enough to sustain us, so I made a promise that I’d stay focused on building the company for at least three years, no matter what. It hasn’t been easy to keep that promise, but I’ve done it.

I thought marathon training would be pretty similar–it was all about persistence when the going got tough. I imagined that as long as I worked hard and toughed it out, I’d make it to the finish. That quickly proved untrue. As my training progressed, I discovered that success would depend on much more than just logging the miles. Marathoners put in hard work, of course, but getting to the finish line takes deliberate planning and practice, building sophisticated support systems, and a willingness to keep running–even after crossing the finish line.

Here’s what my marathon experience has taught me about entrepreneurship, at a time when I’ve had to confront the steep learning curves of both.

Just like marathoners, startup founders and business leaders need to have a plan. As a runner, the basic principle is simple: You run manageable distances during the weekdays (three to five miles), add a longer run on the weekend (10-plus miles), and take two days to rest. The way you improve is by setting consistent, incremental goals. Marathoners only increase their distance by 10% each week.

If you undertrain, you’ll get stuck at an endurance plateau. Overtraining, however, puts undue stress on the body that increases the risk of injury. Stunningly, around half of all recreational runners get injured every year, and as many as 75% of these injuries result simply from overtraining.

For startups, growth is everything. The writer and programmer Paul Graham famously advised startup founders to pick a weekly growth rate and sacrifice everything else for the sake of continuously hitting that number. Personally, I’m skeptical of “stretch goals,” which often mean continuously outperforming your own already ambitious sales projections. Daniel Markowitz, a business consultant, agrees, pointing out in Harvard Business Review that they tend to demotivate the teams, encourage unethical and excessively risky behavior, and lead to burnout.