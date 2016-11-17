How Taboo-Busting Brands Like Thinx Wear Politics On Their Sleeve

Thinx is a startup that makes blood-absorbing, period-proof underwear. Last year, the company faced pushback from the New York City MTA when cofounder and CEO Miki Agrawal wanted to post ads in the New York subway that included the word “period.” The MTA eventually approved the ads after extensive media coverage and criticism on social media, but Agrawal is now facing a similar issue in San Francisco.

Earlier this month, a new set of proposed Thinx ads bearing the phrase “pussy-grabbing-proof underwear,” a reference to comments made by Donald Trump, was rejected by the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system in SF. That interplay with politics is part and parcel of building a business like Thinx, which actively seeks to tear down the taboo of menstruation—something Agrawal touched on during a panel with leaders from Sustain Natural and Grindr at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on November 2, before the presidential election.

“We have a newsletter every Thursday called ‘This Week in Feminism,'” Agrawal said. “We are a feminist brand. By feminism, we’re not man-bashing. We’re just saying we want equal rights. It’s very basic. A lot of our customers, especially Trump supporters, are like, ‘Why be so political? Why not just sell underwear?’ But periods are very political. It’s wrapped in the patriarchal system. There’s a double standard of what’s considered okay to talk about, and what’s not considered okay to talk about. That is political.”

Sustain Natural’s Meika Hollender.

In the case of Sustain Natural, which makes sustainable condoms and lubricants that cater to women, 10% of the company’s profits goes to such organizations as Planned Parenthood. With that mission, Sustain is inextricably linked to politics—and that was especially true during this election cycle.

“Unfortunately, it is a political issue, but we’re not scared of that,” Sustain cofounder Meika Hollender said. “We have to stand up for what we believe in, and we can’t create change or progress with certain policies in place. We have a very interesting and terrifying election happening right now, where women’s sexuality, sexual health, and sexual assault have all been brought to the forefront. We feel it would be irresponsible to not be speaking out and to not be talking about these issues . . . As Miki said, it’s inseparable from our brand and what we believe in.”

This is in part because Sustain and other like-minded companies are also vehicles for social advocacy.

“There have been plenty of meetings where we sat down and said, ‘Okay guys, we’re not a nonprofit. We’re here to make money as well,'” Hollender said. “But it’s so ingrained into what we’re doing. To be a woman at this point in time, running a sexual wellness products company, is going to be a lot of social advocacy work . . . even if Sustain shuts down tomorrow, I’m moving the needle every single day. I’m helping women have access to better, safer, healthier products.”