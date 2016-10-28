Sober Thoughts On Apple’s New Touch Bar For MacBook Pro

Yesterday’s big Apple event to announce a long-awaited refresh to its Mac line—a couple of new MacBook Pro 13-inch models and new 15-inch model—prompted big headlines, but will the buzz last?

You can think of the refresh in two ways: The new machines got the normal component upgrades (faster chip, better battery life, etc.) and a new shell design that’s thinner and smaller than the last generation. That stuff happens with every refresh of an Apple product.

The thing that makes the refresh special is the addition of a new feature called the Touch Bar that replaces the row of function keys on the keyboard with a long, narrow OLED touchscreen. The Touch Bar contains a line of shortcuts and content keys that change depending on the program you’re using. (Apple also added a Touch ID button for easier login and for using Apple Pay.)

The Touch Bar may be a first step into wider use of touch-screen technology in Macs, and it could lead one day to a MacBook Pro with a full touch-screen display. The Touch Bar can also be seen as the replacement of some physical, tactile controls (the function keys) with a digital interface like we have on our smartphones.

But on the day after the announcement (that “ooh that’s cool” moment has worn off), I’m wondering if we’ll look back a year from now and see the Touch Bar as a landmark improvement to the user interface, or as a cool-looking feature that nobody uses that much.

I do have my doubts about the Touch Bar’s real usefulness. In apps that already rely heavily on shortcuts—like GarageBand and Photoshop—the Touch Bar might be very useful indeed. But in apps that have already evolved to work well with a pointer, I’m not sure people will be able to immediately integrate the Touch Bar options into their workflows. When you’re in the zone cruising around the screen with the touchpad or connected mouse, are you really going to break away from that flow, look down at the keyboard, move your hand away from the touchpad (which, by the way, is twice as big on the new MacBook Pros), and look for the right button on the Touch Bar? Maybe, depending on the app, but it would take some getting used to.

People who use programs like Photoshop and Final Cut a lot might not need the Touch Bar controls, because they already have well-worn habits for completing tasks. The Touch Bar might be more helpful for people who are relatively new to those programs.