3 Ways To Use A Frightening Deadline To Shake Writer’s Block Fast

You stare at a blank screen and nothing comes to you. You write a sentence and cross it out. You replace it with another sentence–a not-very-good one. Then you get up and pace around. Maybe you just need a coffee. “I’m going to run out and grab a coffee,” you decide. As you pull on your coat and stuff your phone into its side-pocket you sneak a glimpse at the time. Ugh, already!?

Sometimes even the act of typing gets in the way of trying to write on a deadline, though–you start to correct all the typos you make as you type.

It’s really too bad that in the age of the word processor, we’re denied the satisfaction of angrily tearing a mostly-empty sheet of paper from a typewriter, crumpling it loudly, and lobbing it into a waste bin. Unlike the blocked writers of old, after an hour of staring down at that blank screen, you don’t even have a graveyard of balled-up paper to show for yourself.

Deadlines, of course, often make the paralysis worse. But if you’re under the gun, that added anxiety can actually help you pull it together and write something passable–on time. Here’s how you can use an ugly deadline to your advantage when you’re struggling just to get started.

Researchers who’ve studied the psychology of choking under pressure believe that when we feel stressed, we pay closer attention to our own performance. That helps explain why golfers and tennis players have trouble playing in high-stakes tournaments. They start thinking about the movements they have to make for their swing, and that disrupts their natural rhythm.

There are many domains where our subconscious minds tend to perform better than when our conscious minds take the reins. When writers start paying too much attention to their writing, the words often stop flowing. That’s because, to a large degree, our ability to use language involves tacit knowledge and abilities.

You may not know the rules of grammar explicitly, or how you retrieve just the right word in the right situation. As soon as you start paying conscious attention to these aspects of language–things your subconscious mind typically takes care of more or less automatically–you get in your own way. Suddenly you realize you don’t know what to do to find the right phrase.

Instead, you need to give your subconscious back some of the control, so start writing stream-of-consciousness. Just get something–anything–written down. The best way to do that is to write things as fast as you can, without really paying attention to the structure of the document you’re writing or whether you’ve captured it exactly the right way. You just need to have something to work from. And the anxiety you feel from that looming deadline can be great fuel to get something out speedily.