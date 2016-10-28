Secret’s Stress Test Campaign Continues With A Transgender Woman In The Ladies Room

WHO: Secret, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

WHY WE CARE: If you’ve ever been socially awkward (c’mon, you can admit it here, we’re all friends), then you’ve had a moment in the school or office washroom where you’re not quite sure whether you want to vacate the solitary comfort of the stall to face your peers chatting at the sinks. Why not just wait til they’re gone? That’s exactly the moment Dana faces here, with the added pressure of also wondering how the other women will react to her being transgender. The deep breath. The click of the lock. And the f**k-it-here-it goes of it all is wonderfully portrayed, as is the reaction she receives after making the decision.

It’s the same charming effect–and the same ladies room location–as the brand’s clever take on the equal pay issue from earlier this year, and this latest spot certainly has us looking forward to what they come up with next.