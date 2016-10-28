How Apple’s New MacBook Pros Compare To Microsoft’s New Surface Studio

Like an old rivalry brought back to life, the two competitors faced off in the ring this week. Microsoft held a press event on Wednesday in New York City to announce its new Surface Studio desktop computer and a new input device called the Dial. About 24 hours later, Apple held a press event to announce new MacBook Pros featuring a new programmable Touch Bar to replace the function keys.

Comparing the two events, I’d say Microsoft won for pure innovation.

Microsoft announced a game-streaming service called Beam, some new communications features in Windows 10, a new VR headset reference design for Google’s Project Daydream platform, and a souped-up Surface Book. About an hour into the program, it was time for the main event, the new Studio desktop PC and the Surface Dial. The Studio was demoed in grand style by Microsoft hardware chief Panos Panay on the stage in New York. It was kind of exciting.

The Studio is targeted at designers, illustrators, and other creatives. The 28-inch touchscreen of the device lowers to a drawing-board position on the desktop. Microsoft’s Surface Pen is a big part of the way that users create on the Studio. And the new Dial rotary input method is supposed to play a supporting role for the Pen by calling up modes, or stroke thickness, or line colors, as the case may be. The Dial can be placed directly on the touch screen, and the OS and the app detect it and fashion menus around it.

Microsoft’s Surface Studio [Photo: courtesy of Microsoft]

These are things most people haven’t seen before on the desktop—new ideas designed to keep users completely engaged in creating.

Apple’s event was a business-as-usual affair. The big news—new MacBook Pros—had already been leaked, as typically happens with their products. The company launched a new accessibility website for the disabled, announced a TV Guide-like app for Apple TV called TV, and teased some new 5K displays it built with LG.

Apple’s new Touch Bar for MacBook Pro is innovative, but in a different way and in a different context than the Surface Studio. The Touch Bar is an OLED touch screen strip just above the keyboard where you’d expect the physical function keys to be. And depending on the app being used, the Touch Bar displays relevant shortcuts and content suggestions. So when the Safari browser is on the screen, the Touch Bar might display the user’s most commonly used bookmarks. When Messages is open, you’ll see emoji and word suggestions. And so on.