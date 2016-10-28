Vine’s Surprise Shutdown Leaves Video Stars Out In The Cold

Gretchen Lohse was just about to share her latest project with the world yesterday when her phone buzzed with some bad news. Vine, Twitter’s social video app, was marked for death . For most denizens of today’s social internet—addicted as they are to apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook—the impending closure of Vine wasn’t that big of a deal. But to people like Lohse, who serves as one half of the musical duo Carol Cleveland Sings, it marks the end of an era. Her band, which boasts more than 143,000 followers on Vine, has used the platform to post six-second clips of music videos created by her and coconspirator Thomas Hughes. Well, until now.

Carol Cleveland Sings’ Vine account is by no means one of the most popular ones. The stories of artists and teen heartthrobs with followers in the millions have been well-worn, as have accounts of people who have used Vine to launch careers in television, movies, and other creative industries. But still, Lohse and Hughes represent a unique coterie of middle-class creatives who took to the service to express themselves in a way that only Vine allowed–in thoughtfully crafted and endlessly looping six-second clips served up to an audience bigger than they’ve garnered on any other social media outlet. And soon, that audience will vanish into thin air.

“Vine was its own art form,” says Lohse. “It was really refreshing and different than the other apps that are out there. It opened up this whole new world of art for us.”

Since its launch, Vine’s minuscule time restriction struck many as silly. What could you possibly meaningfully express in a mere six seconds? A lot, as it turned out. It might be little more than a joke, a visual gag, or a snippet of a song, but the service quickly gave rise to a new kind of social media star, some of whom suddenly found themselves within striking distance of actual stardom. For Lohse, Hughes, and many artists like them, the time constraint presented a unique creative opportunity. And they used it, packing catchy melodies and slivers of bold, colorful imagery into these tiny videos and crafting them so that they would loop at just the perfect millisecond, delighting their followers and ensuring the each video’s loop count—an engagement metric unique to Vine—kept climbing north. Since starting their account earlier this year, the band’s endlessly entertaining Vines have helped them pile up new followers by the thousands.

“We’re almost at 150,000, which is insane,” says Lohse, who has played in several bands and performed as a solo artist in Philadelphia for more than a decade. “I never thought that 150,000 people would look at anything I did.”

With Vine disappearing, artists like Lohse and Hughes have no shortage of other social platforms to choose from. But today, still somewhat shocked by the news of Vine’s demise, they remain uncertain of where to focus they’re energy next. They’re already active in obvious places like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. But so far, no social network has offered the same creative experience as Vine—nor anything close to its massive audience.

While surprising to most of its users, Vine’s death doesn’t come completely out of the blue. The post-launch buzz had long faded as the hordes of users who rushed over to try out the latest hot social app had largely already trickled away toward services like Instagram, Snapchat, and–especially for the younger demographic that Vine still clung to–newer music-focused social video apps like Musical.ly. Twitter, eager to cut costs and sharpen its focus at it navigates a less-than-straightforward path toward a sustainable future, likely took one look at Vine’s downward-sloping numbers and said something roughly to the effect of “ah, fuck it” and pulled the plug.