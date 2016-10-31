The Ride-Share Startup That’s Competing With Uber And Lyft By Charging $1

Uber and Lyft have recruited thousands of drivers in hundreds of cities to use their personal cars to drive strangers around for money. The service provided is between the driver and the rider, but Uber, currently valued at over $60 billion , takes a percentage from each ride a driver completes with the company’s app. Now, a new company called Fasten is trying to change this standard in the ride-sharing world.

Fasten only charges drivers a $1 flat fee for every ride completed with their app. The company’s founders believe that the driver is providing the service, and the app is just a platform on which riders and drivers can find each other. Because of that, they see both riders and drivers as paying customers.

“At the end of the day, we sell a piece of information to a driver who is the actual service provider,” says Fasten cofounder and COO Vlad Christoff. “They move them in the physical world from point A to point B. We sell a piece of information to the driver that someone needs a ride.”

Fasten launched in Boston in October 2015. Uber and Lyft both operate in that city, which is considered one of the top five ride-sharing markets, according to the cofounders. So far, Fasten’s business is doing well enough that it is recruiting more drivers and planning on opening a drivers’ lounge.

Cofounders and CEOs Kirill Edvakov and Christoff aren’t concerned that they won’t make a profit. They might not turn a $60 billion valuation, but their business model is based on volume. As long as they get more drivers and are operating in a place where people need rides, they believe they can make money.

“Before, drivers didn’t have a choice,” says Edvakov. “All those companies used to charge huge percentages from drivers. Right now, people do have this choice . . . It’s profitable on the ride level. We still charge a fee. It requires more volume, but we understand that volume will be here.”

The cofounders started the company with private investments of their own and are currently in the middle of a series A funding round.