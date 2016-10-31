Millennials Don’t Feel They Can Make A Difference, But They’ll Decide This Election

Has there ever, in the history of the world, been a generation more misunderstood, even hated, than millennials? Probably not.

They (we) get a bad rap, when it’s old people who keep breaking the economy. It’s they who cry about “the war on coal” when in truth the rich are waging an ultimately futile war on clean energy. The latest look at the latest data is a reminder that millennials are smarter than they look.

If millennials were the only demographic cohort voting in the 2016 election, it’d be a runaway for Hillary Clinton, who’d take all but a handful of states along with 504 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 23. Narrow that from 69 million total millennials to just white ones and Clinton still rolls into office: 348 to 163, with only 270 required to win the White House.

“I think the story of this election will be the story of voter turnout among millennials,” says David Cahn, co-author of When Millennials Rule: The Reshaping of America. “I think if they turn out and vote for [Democratic nominee Hillary] Clinton, she wins. If they don’t, she loses.”

So, will they?

More than three-quarters will indeed vote in this election, according to the the 2016 Millennial Impact Report produced by Achieve and the Case Foundation. Respondents, for the record, have been an almost even split between men and women aged 18 to 36, the majority working full-time and with a bachelor’s degree in their back pocket. While some millennial voters are on the fence about casting their ballot, fewer than 10% are actually not planning to vote come November 8.

Clinton commanded the attention from and affinity of 31% of prospective voters in the first wave of millennial reporting, which ran between May and July, followed by Bernie Sanders (27%) and Trump (16%). The latest research over the last three months has Clinton taking 45% of the millennial vote, compared to 18% Trump, with 17% saying they’d still rather vote Sanders. (Let it go, Bros, seriously.)