3 Ways To Duck Out Of Awkward Conversations With Colleagues

We’ve all had those interactions with coworkers that just don’t feel right for the office. Maybe they’re all discussing NSFW weekend shenanigans in the kitchen or having a heated argument over a controversial topic.

And while we all have the right to voice our opinions, we also have the right to dismiss ourselves from interactions that make us uncomfortable.

Tell them you’re trying to focus on your work and don’t have the time to engage with them at the moment.

According to a recent study by Beyond, 46% of job seekers feel uncomfortable talking about politics at work, yet 65% of them believe it’s totally okay to post political comments on social media or public forums. Basically, it’s not that people don’t want to have these discussions, it’s that they’d prefer not to have them in the office.

So how do you politely shut down shaky conversations at work–without offending someone or telling him or her off? These three phrases should do the trick.

When you’re busy or stressed, you’re probably not going to react well to someone dragging you into an argument. So it’s best to try to push the topic to a more appropriate time–and when you’re in a better mood. Plus, diverting it to later also makes it more likely that the participants move on and forget to even bring it up again.

So tell them you’re trying to focus on your work and don’t have the time to engage with them at the moment–but maybe at happy hour or over lunch. If you’re feeling like that’s a little curt for you, you could even ask them to email you a link to the article they’re discussing and tell them you’ll read it once you finish this project.

We do it all the time during small talk at work–start discussing one thing, then immediately switch gears when someone chimes in with an unrelated topic. Sometimes, listening to colleagues speaking in our kitchen feels like a game of telephone in that sense; everyone’s just finding common ground while their food’s heating up in the microwave.