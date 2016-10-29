GE Is Using Biomed Engineering To Strengthen Cybersecurity

President Obama wasn’t necessarily talking about General Electric in a recent interview that touched on cybersecurity, which he said should focus less on traditional “walls” and take more of a cue from medicine and the way doctors fight viruses.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly the approach the industrial giant is taking as part of a Department of Energy (DoE)-funded project to build a new layer of protection for industrial control systems in power networks. The approach calls for a team of scientists at GE Global Research—a kind of innovation unit inside GE—to think about cybersecurity in terms of human biology. They’ll use what they learn from how the body identifies and attacks threats like pathogens and infections to help the company take its ability to ward off cyberattacks to the next level.

Fittingly, the GE engineer leading the project, Lalit Mestha, also has a background in biomedical engineering.

GE’s machines already use sensors that can detect or even forecast potential cyberdisruptions, Mestha says. The team wants to go beyond detecting anomalies, though, and enable the use of controls technology to equip machines to automatically adjust their own operations in response to attacks it detects itself—the same way the human body does.

“The first two years we’re doing R&D,” Mestha says. “In that stage, we’re trying to do the detection of the attacks. It’s like a pathogen coming through the body. Inside the body, we have the lymphatic system, and the lymphatic system has cells that do the surveillance and detection.”

That’s what GE is trying to replicate–a detection system, Mestha explains, that’s as good as what the human body uses to flag and repel pathogens and other invaders.

“Any stealthy attacks, false data injection attacks, any that come through the system—we want to be able to detect them,” says Mestha, who has studied closely how endocrine, respiratory, circulatory, and other systems interact. “And then, after you detect, what does the body do? It creates a defense. These cells that go in to kill these pathogens, they come and start attacking. What we propose to do is, once we do the detection, we want to neutralize the attack. Learning from the human body is what we’re trying to accomplish here. Overall, the principal is similar.”