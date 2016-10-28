How I’ve Learned To Keep My Team Humble During Hypergrowth

When my startup began to hit big numbers, my team and I naturally got really excited. There were a lot of high-fives and it brought us closer together. I wanted my team members to celebrate and see what their efforts had accomplished, but I also had to find a way to keep our egos in check.

I knew we had hurdles ahead of us to clear in the near future. We’d come a long way quickly but still needed to pace ourselves. Balancing our collective confidence with a little humility was no easy task. Actually, I thought, maybe it wasn’t even humility we needed as much as a sense of gratefulness for having reached our goals. After all, we’d worked to get to this point, and that’s why we’d met the benchmarks we had.

In my own life, I’ve learned how humility can create a more positive and collaborative environment. And I’ve come to understand how important–and how difficult–that is to do during periods of rapid success. I’ve seen my own ego grow with the sale of a startup for a chunk of change, only to watch that big win shrink to nothing soon afterward and eventually lose everything–partly because I’d thought I was so awesome.

Experiences like this taught me that a big piece of the problem was tunnel vision; I was so busy riding high on the win that other important issues slipped from view. I wasn’t able to really look ahead with the mind-set that there’s more to accomplish and more work to do, and that those efforts couldn’t flag or grind to a halt–ever.

So when it came to managing my startup team during a high-growth period, avoiding that rapid deflation after a series of big wins was a top priority. I wanted them to understand that it was important to ground that positive emotion in reality and continue to look ahead at what we still faced. Here are four ways I’ve been able to encourage more humility and gratefulness in my business.

Acknowledging that others are correct sends the message that the boss doesn’t always have to be the one who’s right. It’s humbling to say you aren’t right all the time and don’t have all the answers. That isn’t something that diminishes employees’ respect, either–it’s important for leaders to walk the walk when it comes to humility.

That’s especially true during times of success, but it’s really a habit that’s worth honing all the time. Every team needs to feel that their leaders value their opinions and count on hearing them. That empowers people and builds up their confidence, and it shows that you expect them to help one another and collaborate.