This One Simple Technique Will Stoke Your Creativity Every Day

One key to innovation is creativity–and organizations spend a great deal of time looking at how to promote and foster it both in and out of the office .

It’s no wonder. Fifty-eight percent of respondents to a study by Adobe and Forrester said firms that foster creativity had 10% year-over-year revenue growth in 2013. Just 20% of less creative companies performed similarly.

And while you could spend big bucks on seminars and training to foster creativity, an important driver lies in simply being more observant of the world around you, says Bryan Mattimore, cofounder of The Growth Engine Co., an innovation agency, and author of 21 Days to a Big Idea: Creating Breakthrough Business Concepts.

Mattimore maintains that observing the history of inventors and the methods they used to come up with ideas reveals that “95% of the time they had a challenge that they had in their head, and they would see something in the external world that would trigger the solution.” Mattimore points to Eli Whitney taking inspiration for creating the cotton gin from a cat reaching through a fence trying to grab a chicken, which is a research point in his book.

Mindful observation’s relationship to creativity is also documented in a study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Researchers found that people who had strong observational skills and notice their surroundings are more creative than those who didn’t.

It’s a message that Shayna Kulik, founder of pattern design and trend forecasting provider Pattern Pulp Studio, is trying to spread. More than a year ago, she said she was constantly talking with friends and colleagues in the creative community about how people can wean themselves off technology to better appreciate their surroundings, explore, and create. When she practices mindful observation, she finds solutions to her creative work challenges–noticing droplets on the shower curtain could lead to a new pattern design, for example. She also has room to think.

“If you get out of your daily routine–which for most of us is being on social media, or your laptop and phone–and you get out with a pencil, pen, or whatever tool you prefer and just start looking around,” says Kulik, “something you’re trying to solve in one part of your life might be solved by using your creative brain.” Her new book, Pattern Studio: A Creative Workbook for Sketching Unique Repeats, is a workbook and a showcase of the work of 50 professional pattern designers. It’s meant to be “a guide to seeing patterns in our surroundings and using them as inspiration to create your own,” she says.