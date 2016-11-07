Can Drinking 8 Glasses Of Water A Day Make You More Productive?

We’re all familiar with the maxim that we need to drink eight eight-ounce glasses of water a day for optimal hydration and health. Not only do bottled water companies love to tout this, so does everyone from your doctor to your fitness instructor to your mom. One small study from the University of Connecticut revealed that drinking eight or more glasses of water a day promotes good mental health . Another from the University of East London revealed that it made participants up to 14% more more productive . Still other studies claim that proper hydration led to better overall cognitive function.

I did indeed observe improvements in my productivity when I upped my water intake to 14 glasses a day.

Of course, if you’re like me, you probably don’t drink eight glasses of water a day, and instead opt for sodas, coffee, sports drinks, or other beverages to quench your thirst. But if the studies (and bottled-water companies) are correct, could drinking eight or more glasses of water a day actually make you more productive? I swore off all beverages except water and drank up to 14 glasses a day to find out.

Spoiler alert: I did indeed observe improvements in my productivity when I upped my water intake to 14 glasses a day. Here’s what nutritionist and exercise physiologist Bill Sukala, PhD, had to say about my experience.

I Slept Better

I frequently have trouble falling asleep at night. However, by my second day of drinking 14 glasses of water a day, my sleep improved greatly–-I fell asleep faster and woke up more refreshed. That’s proof that increasing water intake offered productivity benefits, right?

Perhaps not. “You have to wonder if this is cause and effect or coincidence,” says Sukala. “If there was an expectation that 14 glasses of water per day were going to have a variety of benefits, then perhaps this contributed to your falling asleep quicker,” he points out. In other words, this could have just been a placebo effect due to the studies and articles I’ve read that adequate water intake is important for good sleep. Alternately, the fact that I cut out other drinks such as stimulants like coffee and soda could have contributed to the better sleep I experienced, too.

I Didn’t Suffer From Mid-Afternoon Slump

I thought giving up caffeinated drinks would mean I had less energy, but by midweek, I found that I no longer suffered from the “afternoon slump” that features a decreased ability to focus at around 3 p.m. Avoiding the afternoon slump is a huge productivity boost, but Sukala says the benefit I experienced was probably not due to upping my water intake, but also due to eliminating stimulating beverages, which set your body up for a crash later in the day.

By midweek, I found that I no longer suffered from the “afternoon slump.”

He says that coffee and soda pack a one-two punch of caffeine and sugar, adding extra calories without any real nutritive benefit. “As your body processes both the caffeine and refined sugar, that would cause a variety of hormonal changes that might account for your afternoon slump,” Sukala explains. “If you replaced them with a healthier alternative (i.e., 14 glasses of water per day), then your body would not be subject to the same ‘metabolic groundhog day’ of doing the same thing over and over.”