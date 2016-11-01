Look Out, Yuppies. The Dutch Have A New Stroller For You

Before I had a baby, I assumed that strollers were simple transportation devices that allowed you to cart your baby from point A to point B. Oh, how wrong I was. Most parents, particularly those in cities, will spend the greater part of their child’s first three years gripping the handlebar of a stroller. It will serve as a makeshift bed when the tyke refuses to nap in her crib, the basket underneath will hold an entire week’s worth of groceries, and going out for a stroll will become a way to meet kind strangers who help maneuver the darn thing through narrow store doors or down the steps to the subway.

It makes sense that the stroller market is crowded with options to suit every lifestyle and price point. And today, a Dutch brand enters the mix, hoping to woo well-heeled urban parents with its sleek design and eco-friendly point of view.

Joolz, which first launched in 2004, creates high-end strollers optimized to maneuver smoothly around packed city streets. “Many Dutch parents will take their babies out the day after they give birth, to show the little one to everybody,” says Adriaan Gast, Joolz’s U.S. president. “In Amsterdam, we have narrow streets, a lot of shops, and not a lot of parking, so we needed to engineer a stroller that would be easy to use.”

These constraints have made the Netherlands a prime spot for stroller innovation. Bugaboo, the stroller famously used by Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Gwen Stefani, is a Dutch invention, as are the less well-known Mutsy and Quinny. But Joolz stands apart from these competitors with a philosophy it describes as “positive design,” which is meant to be comfortable for both the child and the adult pushing the stroller. It is also designed to be as environmentally sound as possible. But at a price point starting at $999, it’s competing at the higher end of the market.

For the last decade, Joolz has become available in 22 countries, including across Europe, Australia, and Japan. U.S. consumers familiar with the product had asked for it to be sold there, but the company wanted to be judicious about entering the U.S. market because there are so many options available, and it takes a long time to build relationships with distributors. Starting today, the product will be available on the U.S. at a selection of retailers described on the company’s website.

For two weeks, I was able to test drive a Joolz stroller with my nearly 1-year-old daughter to experience the ergonomic design at work. (I tried the Geo 2, the first model that will be available in the U.S.) The first thing you notice about the stroller is that it comes in simple neutral colors. The one I tried was a subtle blue, and there are also blacks, and grays. “We are drawing from colors in the natural world,” Gast says. The handlebars and accents are made from brown leather. On the whole, the aesthetic is reminiscent of furniture you might purchase at West Elm, rather than typical American baby products, which tend to be characterized by a lot of plastic, bright colors, and busy patterns. (Think Fisher-Price and Sesame Street.)

When I strapped my daughter into the seat, her back was cradled and supported, and she was seated almost upright. She seemed to like this, maybe because it gave her better visibility and let her participate in what was going on around her, rather than being tucked away from the action the way she usually is. When we went to restaurants, we didn’t need to get a high chair: we could simply wheel the stroller to the table and she could sit right there with us. “We thought it was very important for the stroller to function in many contexts,” Gast says.