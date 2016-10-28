How A Lack Of Open Data Is Slowing A Farming Revolution

You’d think that with almost 800 million people underfed or malnourished around the world today that there probably isn’t enough food to eat. But this is completely untrue: In fact, there’s 20% more food available than needed to meet everyone’s needs, and even most undernourished countries have a raw surplus of food. What’s going wrong?

The obvious answer is that a lot of food is being wasted. Look deeper, and you’ll find another reason: a lack of information.

“You begin to ask yourself, why do so many people go to bed hungry every night if we currently produce enough food to feed everyone?” says Jaime Adams, senior advisor for international affairs at the USDA. “We believe there could be a data gap.”

App stores have exploded in recent years to cater to all kinds of needs and interests, and that’s as true for people living in Brooklyn’s trendiest neighborhoods as it is for farmers in mostly off-grid rural African communities. Mobile apps are in the process of transforming farmers’ lives all around the world. They provide weather data so farmers can make smarter decisions about when or even what to plant in a given year. They help Californian farmers use less water, and they connect farmers in Africa with market price information so they can secure better deals. These apps have become all the rage in agricultural, nonprofit, and startup circles, but they can’t function without accurate, clear, and detailed agricultural and nutrition data.

Adams manages the U.S. government’s participation in the Global Open Data for Agriculture and Nutrition (GODAN) initiative, which was formed in 2013 with the mission of making agricultural and nutritionally relevant data available, accessible, and usable for unrestricted use worldwide. The network, with more than 350 government, public, and private partners, held a summit in New York in September to call on world leaders and top policymakers to commit to making more data publicly available and accessible—a call that is picking up around the world.

It sounds like a basic premise, but a lot of information regarding agriculture and nutrition is kept confidential by governments or is held as a proprietary secret by companies, or is even stored in formats, including as a simple PDF, that make it difficult to access. The ultimate goal of making this kind of data open is to provide and sustain food security for the billions of people around the world.

Today, Adams explains, the Agricultural Market Information System’s estimates of global food production are available thanks to satellite data—“and then the harvest kind of disappears. We don’t know if it’s gone into processing or grain elevators to be stored somewhere or if it’s just not being recorded. That’s how we know we produce enough food, but we don’t have information on what actually happens to it.”