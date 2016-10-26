James Corden Gets Out Of The Car For New Chase Bank Series On Travel And Dining

WHAT: The first film in a series of three short docs starring James Corden from Chase Bank, to promote travel and dining advantages of its Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card

WHO: JPMorgan Chase, Droga5, director David Gelb, James Corden

WHY WE CARE: Of course this series of branded videos opens on James Corden driving in a car. Dude is always driving somewhere, acting confused, full-throated singing. No karaoke this time around, but Corden is still talking to stars. This time it’s chef Mads Refslund about his upcoming restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Refslund walks Corden through the concept of Fire and Ice–cooking with liquid nitrogen, burying food in a bonfire–essentially the most Williamsburgian restaurant you can imagine.

Directed by David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef’s Table), the series will next head to Local Motors in Knoxville and conclude with a no doubt just as quirky representation of the lodging industry.