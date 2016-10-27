New Research Points The Finger At Employers For The Widespread Talent Shortage

More than half of all U.S. employers are complaining of a talent shortage , but a new report suggests they are largely to blame for causing it.

According to a recent study by the The Manpower Group, a Milwaukee-based human resource consulting firm, employers are struggling to find talent as a result of a rapidly changing labor market.

“The perceived skills gap is because companies have stopped training and developing people internally.”

“Technology, shorter product cycles, shifting consumer demand, and new ways of working all mean that the jobs employers need done are evolving, and they need people with different skills to do them,” explains Sunny Ackerman, the vice president and general manager of Manpower U.S.

While organizations are responding to these challenges with short-term solutions, a new report by the ADP Research Institute suggests that they are failing to get to the heart of the problem.

Dermot O’Brien, ADP’s chief human resources officer, and Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and head of ADP Research Institute, writes in the report:

Many companies are experiencing a skills shortage, which we believe is caused by a number of factors, including the transition to a more transient workforce than in previous generations; a lack of training company employees to take on other tasks and transfer into new positions; and a failure to train younger staff to replace people when they retire.

The report–which draws on an earlier survey of more than 500 senior executives by the Economist Intelligence Unit and ADP, among other research–suggests that while most organizations acknowledge the talent shortage, few have a long-term plan to address it.

For example, 76% of respondents said the market for skilled talent will become tighter, and 69% agree that talent will become more expensive, but there is little consensus on who is responsible for solving these challenges. Of the 500 respondents, 58% believe it’s up to senior management, while 28% believe it’s the function of human resources.