In Afghanistan, Cash Has Become The Most Effective Form Of Aid

A newly launched program from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is bringing an emerging trend in aid work—transfers of cash, rather than goods—to a war zone. Starting this fall, the IRC has committed to distributing $1 million in cash aid to tens of thousands of people in parts of Afghanistan. The effort leverages cell phone technology and local informal banking networks to help ensure the cash winds up where it’s most needed: with impoverished families displaced by the Taliban and ISIS.

Over the past decade, there has been a growing consensus that when it comes to assisting some populations in dire straits, simply handing over cash can be more effective than sending supplies like tents or rations of rice. Radha Rajkotia, the IRC’s senior director of economic recovery, traces the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami as a turning point in the aid community’s understanding of cash. In particular, the response to the devastation in Aceh, Indonesia, convinced aid workers that cash “could really help stand up local markets by allowing people to buy the things they need locally, whereas previously the norm was to ship things in.”

The IRC plans to have cash transfer programs active in 75% of its offices by 2020. Photo: Peter Biro/IRC

Not only did cash seem to drive better outcomes, it also gave aid recipients the agency to make their own rational decisions about how to best improve their circumstances. “There was a focus on choice and dignity” in the emerging findings on cash aid, says Rajkotia.

As more studies supported the idea that cash often worked best, a whole movement called “effective altruism” blossomed. The movement focused on how individuals and organizations could do the most good with charitable dollars. The effective altruism researcher GiveWell has chosen GiveDirectly, a cash-transfer organization that alleviates poverty in East Africa, as one of just four charities it enthusiastically endorses, based on the measurable outcomes of its interventions.

Gone are the fears that populations in need will somehow misuse cash. Research is ongoing; through much of 2015, a leading U.K. think tank assembled a High Level Panel on Humanitarian Cash Transfers, which acknowledged that “Cash transfers challenge the ‘business model’ of humanitarian aid,” and merited closer study. A culminating report on the nuances and questions surrounding cash came out late in 2015.

That same year, IRC outlined a “cash strategy” in which it planned to increase its use of cash, from about 6% of its humanitarian assistance in 2015 to fully 25% by 2020. “The IRC will systematically default to a preference of cash over material assistance,” it announced in a report on its plans. “The humanitarian architecture is rapidly changing.” The IRC report adds that it plans to have cash transfer programs active in 75% of its offices by 2020.

Afghan women in the Helmand Province receive cash assistance using their fingerprints. (2016) [Photo: courtesy of IRC]

Committing to cash aid in the wake of a natural disaster is one thing. But executing that vision in a war zone, and one as varied and unpredictable as Afghanistan, is another. In Nangarhar Province, east of Kabul, recent incursions from ISIS fighters have displaced many people, uprooting them from their homes and depriving them of their belongings. In Nangarhar, as in other parts of the country with reliable cell phone service, the IRC is piloting its cash aid using mobile banking technology.