What We’re Looking Out For In Amazon’s Q3 Earnings Report

Amazon is set to report its quarterly earnings report tomorrow, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for some key takeaways. Over the last year, the company has been seeing green, with five profitable quarters in a row. Revenue for the Jeff Bezos-owned company has been steady; last quarter it hit $30.4 billion, which was a 31% increase year over year.

Now we’re waiting to see how long this streak can last and what it’s going to do to keep up the pace.

Here are our takeaways from Q2’s report:

There are a few things beyond revenue that we’ll be looking out for too:

• International expansion: Amazon has slowly been rolling out Prime to other parts of the world, including India, the U.K., and Japan. We’ll be looking out for any numbers showing how these roll-outs are going and whether or not other regions will be added to the mix.