Chipotle’s Future: Pizza, Burgers, Dessert, Breakfast?

On Tuesday, Chipotle posted its third-quarter earnings—and announced a big shift in its direction, as the “Food with Integrity” restaurant chain continues its struggle to regain sales and customer faith following a series of damaging food-safety incidents last year. The company reported that same-store restaurant sales dropped 21.9% for the quarter, lower than analysts’ expectations, as revenue sunk 14.8% year-over-year and net income fell 94.6%. In an earnings call, Chipotle co-CEOs Steve Ells and Monty Moran, along with their executive team, talked up a number of new changes intended to spur a faster recovery, including the potential for new menu items (dessert!) and the end of future ShopHouse restaurants, its concept noodle joint. Reacting to the news, the company’s stock dropped Wednesday morning to its lowest levels since 2013.

Having spent the past seven months reporting on Chipotle for our new feature profiling the company and its struggles that hit newsstands this week, I was surprised by some of these announcements. It’s healthy that Chipotle is working to address concerns and turn its business around—investors have long called for more menu innovation, after all. But some of these decisions seem reactive, at odds with what Ells and his leadership team conveyed to me mere months ago.

When I met with Ells in mid-July, for instance, he hadn’t changed his tone on expanding Chipotle’s meal offerings, despite the introduction of chorizo, only the second new item in the company’s 23-year history. Chipotle has resisted cries for new menu items centrally because Ells, a classically trained chef, preferred to keep his menu simple and focused. Chorizo seemed to be an exception, added to refresh customer interest following the company’s food-safety woes.

So it was surprising to hear Ells on Tuesday announce, “We’re also currently testing two different desserts, and we hope to select one to offer in the near future.” He indicated the company was actively exploring “thoughtful menu development” to attract new and lapsed customers. This may sound like a small change, but in Ells’s world, it represents a substantial departure from his food philosophy. The idea of desserts was something Ells joked with me about in particular when we met. “People from the very beginning said that I would have to expand the menu—that it was far too limited with burritos and tacos,” he explained. “They said I needed desserts. And I needed coffee. And I needed chimichangas! I argued instead [that we should] just focus on making our existing offering better, not only through better cooking techniques and better training of our crew, [but also] better hospitality and more efficient equipment.”

In other words, dessert, coffee, and chimichangas? Not a chance. What’s more, on the earnings call Tuesday, Ells also seemed to suggest that breakfast might now be on the table. “There have been suggestions that we add breakfast,” he said, before clarifying to analysts that to do so would require more in-restaurant efficiencies. But he continued, “I’m not saying that we won’t add breakfast.”

This development also came as a surprise, since Chipotle had explored a breakfast option years ago, when it spent around 18 months cycling through various egg-cooker prototypes before giving up on the effort. “We chased that to no avail and spent who knows how much money,” a former executive says. Ells even told me the breakfast burritos Chipotle tested in select markets, such as at Dulles International Airport, failed to resonate with customers. “We had a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs and crispy potatoes,” Ells recalled. “But people were like, ‘Oh yeah, that looks good. Can I just have a chicken burrito though?’ I’m like, ‘But it’s 7 a.m.! Don’t you want eggs?’ So we started offering our regular menu, and the other [breakfast] stuff just sat there.”