Is Your Office Layout Causing Gender Bias?

When it comes to climbing the corporate ladder, women get less access to career-advancing opportunities, they’re less likely to see fellow women in senior management, and they’re less confident that they’ll reach the top ranks, according to the Women in the Workplace 2016 study , conducted by LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.

In this situation, less is definitely not more, but could redesigning the workplace help fix the problem?

Research by the University of Toronto published in Group Dynamics: Theory, Research and Practice found that work teams made up mostly of women tend to be egalitarian, sharing leadership roles, while work groups made up mostly of men favor hierarchical structures.

Most office layouts are set up to favor the men’s work style, says Elizabeth Von Lehe, managing director of brand strategy and architecture at the New York City-based innovation and design studio ICRAVE.

“Traditional office models are very hierarchal and segmented, with private offices that keep management separated,” she says. “This design leads to a lack of mentorship and interactions, which can be a contributing factor to women not advancing–they simply don’t have as much visibility.”

Separation could also impact quality of work and productivity. New research from the University of Calgary found that stress levels in female mice increase when there is a lack of a social network.

“Isolating the female mice from their litter mates for less than a day led to the release of a signaling chemical called ‘corticosterone,’ which is produced in response to stressful situations,” writes Laura Senst, lead author of the study. “This reaction was not evident in their male counterparts.”