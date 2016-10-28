Should You Tell Your Boss You Broke Up With Your Significant Other?

When Natasha Pryor was driving to a previous workplace, she got into a huge fight with her boyfriend and they broke up by phone. Visibly shaken, she confided in her boss shortly after arriving at her desk. “You need to be in work mode now,” reprimanded Pryor’s boss. “Leave your personal life at home.”

After a tough separation, breakup, or divorce, it’s common to experience symptoms ranging from weight loss and insomnia, to feelings of physical pain associated with seeing a photo of an ex that pops up on social media. There’s no way around it: Breakups can hurt like hell, and it takes time to heal.

So what should you do when you’re feeling an outpouring of angst and pain after a split, but you’re under pressure (either internally, or externally, or both) to avoid showing emotion at work? Fast Company spoke to professionals and career coaches to weigh in on this dilemma.

Florida-based career coach and attorney Wendi Weiner recommends reaching out to a manager after a trying breakup, particularly if you have a good rapport with them. “The reason for that is your output can be affected,” she says. Weiner will often recommend that clients reassure their boss that they will do their best to avoid letting their work suffer, but they might need a little more leeway in the near term.

Even if you’re in a workplace that does not share personal information readily, Jane Howard, executive coach and organizational consultant at Culture Effect, suggests a quiet conversation with a manager to explain that you’re having a difficult time with a relationship ending. You will probably find that they cut you some slack for a week or two, says Howard, a former chief people officer at Joie De Vivre Hospitality. “Almost everyone has experienced this personally, so it’s familiar territory for nearly all of us–bosses are people too.”

One potential drawback with transparency, however, is that it’s impossible to control another person’s response. Some colleagues might not respond with much sympathy, as in Pryor’s case. You might also experience “gossip, harsh judgments, and feelings of being personally vulnerable for the sharing,” Howard says.

One senior professional I spoke to, who requested anonymity, works in the male-dominated finance world. When her boss got wind of her breakup with a long-term partner, he told all of the senior partners. “It was super humiliating,” she says.