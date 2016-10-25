Danny McBride And Michael Phelps Battle In Space For Strange New “Call Of Duty” Ad

WHAT: A new ad for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare pits the greatest Olympian of all-time against, uh, the most foul-mouthed vice-principal prospect of all-time (?) in a video game battle of intergalactic proportions.

WHO: Activision, 72andSunny

WHY WE CARE: Much like the games themselves, when it comes to Call of Duty ads, really all we want is a newer, slight variation on the already successful formula. And here we get just that–fun spoof on our boring reality? Check. Everyday Joe depicted as gamer hero? Check. Clever and unexpected celebrity cameos? Check. “This is my pool, Sea Monkey!”