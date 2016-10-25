Pussy Riot’s “Straight Outta Vagina” Music Video Reminds Us Where We All Came From

WHO: Pussy Riot, featuring American rappers Desi Mo and Leikeli47, in a video directed by Phillip R. Lopez.

WHY WE CARE: The fact that, just a few years ago, we were all shocked to learn that a Russian art collective called “Pussy Riot” was a relevant part of the nation’s politics seems downright quaint in an age in which “grab ’em by the pussy” and “I’ve never seen a mulatto cock, but I’d like to” are at the core of a U.S. Presidential campaign. So when Pussy Riot, freed from prison and making an impact for feminism through music and art, drops a single in October 2016, you can assume that it’s going to be pretty confrontational. And “Straight Outta Vagina” definitely is that–but despite a statement from the group that “the owner of vaginas is not some narcissistic stupid orange ape who’d claim that he could easily grab women by their pussies,” the message of the song is more personal and less political than you might think. Pussy Riot tap Southern California rapper Desi Mo and Brooklyn MC Leikeli47 for extra verses that speak to the song’s point–“Don’t play stupid, don’t play dumb / vagina’s where you’re really from,” as they say in the chorus, and in this climate, that is a message that sounds downright positive and spiritually empowering.