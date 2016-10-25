LeBron James Kicks Off NBA Title Defense With Defiant New Nike Ad

WHAT: A new Nike ad starring LeBron James giving a tough pep talk (and maybe echoing Clerks a bit?) to kick off the brand’s “Come out of Nowhere” campaign to kick off the NBA season.

WHO: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

WHY WE CARE: Last year, there were a lot of people who doubted the Cleveland Cavaliers could overcome the odds and beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title. We know Steph Curry remembers. Now, to kick off the new NBA season, LeBron stars in a Nike spot “Here You Are,” that the brand says is inspired by last year’s triumph, and LeBron’s chase-down block.

The over all campaign is looking at the laundry list of other NBA storylines, like Kevin Durant’s contentious foray into the Bay Area, DeMar DeRozan’s decision to stay in Toronto, as well as other defiant statements from the likes of Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Chicago’s Anthony Davis, and more.