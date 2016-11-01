Marketing J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts”: A Hollywood And Silicon Valley Love Story

Social media companies have long partnered with Hollywood studios to market films, with platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram leading the charge by posting early trailers and behind-the-scenes footage from upcoming films in a mutually beneficial arrangement: Star-studded snippets drive use of a platform, and studios get direct access to an enormous, and enormously engaged, audience. But the new Harry Potter movie spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , which Warner Bros. is releasing on November 18, has motivated new levels of activations from these and other Silicon Valley players, including Google and Amazon. To promote its new Pixel smartphones and Daydream View VR headset, Google is launching a series of branded promotions for Fantastic Beasts that goes far beyond showing sneak peeks. And for the first time ever, Amazon is integrating the film into its search engine in a surprising new campaign.

The appeal for all these companies is a highly anticipated tentpole movie with a built-in global audience. While Fantastic Beasts is not exactly a Harry Potter movie–it is based on the textbook that Harry and his fellow Hogwarts are required to read their first year of wizardry school–it is being positioned by Warner Bros. as a post-Potter franchise, with four more films already in the works. And its Potter bonafides are intact: The film is being directed by veteran Harry Potter director David Yates, and Potter creator J.K. Rowling wrote the film’s script, a role she never took on with the previous Harry Potter films. All of this has revved up the boisterous Potter community. On Facebook, Fantastic Beasts, which stars Eddie Redmayne as “magizoologist” Newt Scamander who arrives in New York with a case filled with magical creatures 70 years before Harry enrolls in Hogwarts, has already racked up 1.8 million followers to add to the over 77 million followers across all the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter Facebook pages.

Those kind of numbers, along with the J.K. Rowling seal of approval and track record (the combined Harry Potter films grossed $7.7 billion), has tech companies eager to get in Hollywood’s latest “universe,” today’s buzzword for franchises that promise years, if not decades, of future movies, merchandise, and theme parks (think Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics).

For Warner Bros., meanwhile, there’s an opportunity to leverage a major product launch, in the case of Google, or take advantage of new-ish ones, such as Facebook Live and Twitter’s customized emojis. “To be able to have Fantastic Beasts travel with all that advertising and promotion that goes into launching a new product for them, it really says that Fantastic Beasts is an event,” says Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. “That it’s very of the moment. That it’s cool for young people. It makes it a cultural destination, and that’s our ideal. We want to associate with all these new products because it makes the film a cultural destination in a way that you can’t do by regular advertising.”

Katherine Waterston as Tina and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts is an obvious complement for the Daydream headset, a smaller, more comfortable device than the Samsung Gear–that is, at this point, enabled only through Pixel phones (in the future, there will be Android compatible devices). In the experience, the Daydream controller becomes a magical wand that allows you to open up Newt’s leather case. Once inside, Redmayne’s voice guides you as you levitate objects, cast spells, and interact with creatures from the film, such as the Graphorn, a humped-back beast with long, sharp horns. Closer to the launch of the movie, a longer experience will debut that will allow viewers to interact with the Thunderbird and Erumpent.

“To be able to bring a completely magical part of our film to life through that platform, where you get to go into Newt’s case and explore this completely otherworldly world that J.K. Rowling created–it’s pretty spectacular,” says Rich.

But that’s just the beginning of Google’s efforts. The company is also integrating Fantastic Beasts into Google Maps, allowing users to look up four New York City locations from the movie and see them both on a street grid and as a 360-degree street view circa 1926, the year the film takes place. By typing in locales such as MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA), Steen National Bank, the Blind Pig, and the residence of Tina and Queenie Goldstein, users will be directed to images of those locations from the film.