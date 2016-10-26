Your Obsession With Millennials Won’t Survive 2017

This content is appropriate for people of all ages. And that’s the point. The days of targeting media and products at people based on their age is over.

Whatever demographers may say, the “millennial” moniker has worn out its usefulness. I propose an alternative–one that transcends generational boundaries, which aren’t reliable guides to traits or behaviors in the first place. Instead, let’s talk about “perennials.”

Who are they? We are ever-blooming, relevant people of all ages who live in the present time, know what’s happening in the world, stay current with technology, and have friends of all ages. We get involved, stay curious, mentor others, and are passionate, compassionate, creative, confident, collaborative, global-minded risk takers who continue to push up against our growing edge and know how to hustle. We comprise an inclusive, enduring mind-set, not a divisive demographic.

It’s time we rewire our collective Pavlovian response, millennials = entitlement, and find the overlap between all ages.

Perennials are also vectors who have a wide appeal and spread ideas and commerce faster than any single generation: Lady Gaga + Tony Bennett, Lena Dunham + Jenni Konner, Beyoncé + Jay-Z, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Fallon, Pharrell Williams, Justin Trudeau, Ellen DeGeneres, Malala Yousafzai, Sheryl Sandberg, Mick Jagger, Michelle Obama, Emma Watson, Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, Diane Von Furstenberg, Lorne Michaels, Ai Weiwei, John Oliver, Aziz Ansari, the little girl on Stranger Things . . . all perennials.

If you are older than 36, the upper limit of millennial age, chances are you’ve done your fair share of trash talking about this generation. I’m a culprit. But I stopped cold once I remembered I was far worse back in my day.

My partner Amy and I began our careers in the dotcom biz, when the internet was as fledgling as our ability to run a startup on angel funding. Amy was 27. I was 32. My accountant-trained parents asked how my company was going to pay back the million dollars I raised from investors. I said, verbatim, into my Motorola StarTAC, “Earned revenue is very 20th-century thinking, Dad. It’s all about eyeballs right now. You wouldn’t understand.”

Millennials can’t stand their moniker and are even harsher critics when it comes to judging their contemporaries, so why rub it in? It’s time we rewire our collective Pavlovian response, millennials = entitlement, and find the overlap between all ages.