The Weirdest Products Donald Trump Has Ever Licensed

The strangest thing Donald Trump ever put his name on was a political campaign. But over the last few decades, he’s expanded the Trump brand to just about anything a big gold T might help sell–more than 268 entities in all.

The list includes familiar ventures like skyscrapers, hotels, and golf courses . . . and then there are the odder highlights. Seen in aggregate, these products reveal a greater truth about the Trump brand on retail shelves. It’s not about high-end fashion or premium goods; it’s positioned more for the Walmart shopper looking to splurge.

Trump licensed his name to a Dutch-distilled Vodka distillery in 2006, and he enlisted design legend Milton Glaser to design the packaging. Glaser tells us he developed the gilded bottle to be “appealing to the lowest level of human activity: envy and status.” Priced at $30, it saw a year of decent sales before tanking by 2008, leading to the closure of the original distillery. Trump Vodka is still licensed in Israel, where it’s found a foothold in the Kosher spirits market–popular for Passover, according to Bloomberg. But while Trump had once promised to pay its profits to charity, he has yet to do so.

Also produced in Israel, the Trump energy drink doesn’t look buyable in the U.S., but empty cans pop up on eBay every now and again. What might at first seem a somewhat strange brand synergy–between a 70-year-old man and a carbonated taurine bomb–may actually explain a lot of those late-night tweets. Trump’s Natural Spring Water may have been a safer bet.

“When it comes to great steaks, I’ve just raised the stakes!” said Donald Trump in his promotional video touting Trump Steaks from 2007. A year after Trump launched his vodka line, his company began licensing flash-frozen aged beef, produced by Buckhead Beef –a meat packer that’s now a subsidiary of Sysco–and available through the Sharper Image catalog. For $199, you got two filet mignons, two cowboy bone-in ribeyes, and 12 burgers, all of which arrived in a monolithic black box with “Trump Steaks” embossed in gold. Prices went up from there, reaching $1,000 for the largest pack. That makes Trump Steaks the most expensive offering on this entire list.

Maybe that was actually its downfall. The steaks got plenty of media attention, but their success was barely a flash in the pan. As ThinkProgress reports, Jerry Levin, CEO of the Sharper Image, said, “The net of all that was we literally sold almost no steaks. If we sold $50,000 of steaks grand total, I’d be surprised.” That didn’t stop Trump from throwing a press conference this year, arguing for the viability of his presidential candidacy by placing piles of shrink-wrapped raw meat beside the American flag.

Trump Home is a collection of furniture–including barstools, TV consoles, and even lighting–that attempts to leverage the decor of Trump’s own hotel properties in the retail market. Each self-ascribed “masterpiece” is “handcrafted to perfection and made to order . . . engineered using elite and exotic materials attained from around the world.” In a practical sense, that means the collection’s hideous lamps–which run about $200 apiece–capture aesthetics that range from “Rhino Hunter Moves to New York” to “I Found This Big Spring and My Kid’s Shop Class Did Something with It.”